Sartell Seek Input on Splash Pad, Look To Approve Playground

SARTELL -- Improvements to Watab Park in Sartell continue to move forward.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve buying the new playground equipment, resurfacing the existing tennis courts and demolishing the old wading pool.

The playground equipment was voted on by the public earlier this year. The city is asking residents to vote again on the water features for the new splash pad that will replace the wading pool.

These upgrades were made possible through a grant from the DNR that include the new splash pad, playground equipment, restroom facility, and resurfacing of tennis courts into one tennis, one pickleball, and one half court basketball court.

The city hopes to install the new features sometime next year.