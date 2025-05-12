Sartell Residents Fall Victim To New Scam Tactics

Waite Park Police are reporting 4 broken out windows at a business on the 100 block of 2nd Street South.

Sartell Police are reporting a couple of scam complaints. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a victim received an email, from someone who they thought was Microsoft, instructing the person to contact them saying their bank account had been compromised. The victim indicates that $2,000 was taken out of her account. Mages says the victim contacted the bank to report fraud on her account and no additional money was reported stolen.

The 2nd scam complaint from a Sartell resident indicated they received a call from a person saying he was with Publisher's Clearinghouse and that they had won millions of dollars and a new car. Mages says the victim reported that the caller asked for $100 in Amazon gift cards and then asked for more money. The victim realized it was a scam when she heard chickens in the background. The total amount lost for the victim was $3,100 in Amazon gift cards. Mages says no other money was taken out of her account.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.