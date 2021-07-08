Sartell Pediatrics To See Patients In Renovated Clinic Monday

SARTELL -- After nine months of construction the staff at Sartell Pediatrics are moving back into their newly renovated building.

The clinic is wrapping up a 9,000 square-foot expansion to the back of the building.

Get our free mobile app

Practice Administrator Jill Smith says the new addition not only gives them a better work flow environment but allows them to provide additional services and staff to better serve the community.

We added 12 exam rooms, which will allow us to bring on additional medical providers. We added three behavioral therapy rooms and will be adding two behavioral health providers in September. Then we added a occupational and physical therapy gym space to provide those services as well. We also added space for a speech therapist who will be starting late August as well.

Smith says they've also provided additional parking to the back and side of the building, as well as added a second patient entrance.

She adds they are excited to return to the clinic after temporarily working out of the old Health Partners building throughout the construction.

One of the things I've noticed over the last few months is the amount of pride our employees have in this space. Everyone is excited to get back here, and it's designed to support our workflows better which I think people are excited for that.

Smith says they plan to move their equipment back into the building this weekend and begin seeing patients starting Monday.

She says they are thankful for their partnership with the city to help them grow and maximize their footprint to continue to serve the community.

This is the second expansion for the business since they opened in 2012.

Sartell Pediatrics Expansion