Multiple Vehicles Collide In Sartell Leaving Several Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Several people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Sartell on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1.  Three vehicles were all going north when they collided.  Then, one vehicle crossed the median and collided with a vehicle that was going south.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway after hitting a patch of black ice during a lane change. No citations were issued. 

Fifty-year-old Patrick Conrad of Otsego was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Thirty-seven-year-old Faith Bigelow of Sauk Rapids and her passenger, 13-year-old Lilyana Corcoran of Sauk Rapids, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Forty-three-year-old Joseph Schafer of Sauk Rapids was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

