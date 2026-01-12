SARTELL (WJON News) -- Several people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Sartell on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1. Three vehicles were all going north when they collided. Then, one vehicle crossed the median and collided with a vehicle that was going south.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway after hitting a patch of black ice during a lane change. No citations were issued.

Fifty-year-old Patrick Conrad of Otsego was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-seven-year-old Faith Bigelow of Sauk Rapids and her passenger, 13-year-old Lilyana Corcoran of Sauk Rapids, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Forty-three-year-old Joseph Schafer of Sauk Rapids was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.