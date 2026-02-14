The St. Cloud State men's basketball team came from behind to win 87-80 at Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Saturday to clinch their first conference title since 2003. The Huskies trailed 50-40 at halftime but outscored the Vikings 47-30 in the 2nd half to win going away.

photo - Kayden Kircher photo - Kayden Kircher loading...

14-Game Win Streak

The Huskies were led by Kynan Philippe with 19 points, Lee Marks III added 15 points and Luke Winkel, Anish Ramlall and Wyatt Hawks each chipped in 13 points for SCSU. St. Cloud State has now won a program record 14 straight games which breaks the record held by the 2002-2003 team that won the North Central Conference regular season title that year.

What's Left

St. Cloud State improves to 21-5 overall and 18-2 in the always rugged NSIC. SCSU has 2 regular season games remaining with the next one Wednesday February 18 against Concordia-St. Paul.

SCSU WBB

The SCSU women's basketball team won at Augustana 86-53 Saturday and will host Concordia-St. Paul Wednesday February 18 at 5:30pm.