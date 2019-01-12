SCSU Basketball Teams Beat Minot State

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball team were both winners Friday night against visiting Minot State. The women won 67-60 before the men blew out Minot 89-54.

The SCSU women were led in scoring by Tori Wortz with 18 points and Katrina Theis with 15. The SCSU men were led in scoring by Gage Davis with 32 points and Jace Kitchen added 16.

The SCSU basketball teams will host the University of Mary today at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Hear both games on AM 1390 with coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m.