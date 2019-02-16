SCSU Basketball Splits a Pair at Moorhead

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team won 94-88 at Minnesota State-Moorhead Friday after the SCSU women lost 65-61.

Gage Davis led the SCSU men with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Brindley Theisen added 25 points. The Huskies improve to 18-7 and 13-6 in the NSIC. St. Cloud State will play at Northern State at 5:30 p.m. today. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

Nikki Kilboten led the SCSU women with 20 points and Madellin Dammann added 13 points for the Huskies. St. Cloud State is 14-9 overall and 11-8 in the NSIC. The Huskies play at Northern State at 3:30 p.m. today, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:00 p.m.