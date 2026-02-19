The St. Cloud State men's basketball team extended their program record winning streak to 15 games Wednesday night with an 89-78 victory over Concordia-St. Paul. The Huskies went out to a 43-34 lead at halftime and held off the Bears in the 2nd half.

Top Scorers

St. Cloud Apollo graduate Azayah Washington led SCSU with 20 points, Anish Ramlall added 19 points and Luke Winkel chipped in 17 points.

Clinched NSIC Title

The Huskies clinched the NSIC regular season title with a come from behind victory at Augustana last Saturday.

SCSU WBB

The SCSU women's basketball team lost 76-56 at home against Concordia-St. Paul Wednesday night. The Huskies were led by Jada Eggebrecht with 16 points. SCSU is 13-13. Both SCSU basketball teams will close the regular season at Winona State Saturday afternoon.