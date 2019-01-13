SCSU Basketball Teams Top Mary

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams were both winners Saturday against visiting the University of Mary. The women beat Mary 83-70 before the men edged Mary 60-58.

The SCSU women were led by Mallie Doucette led with 24 points and Katrina Theis added 21 points. The Huskies are 10-4 overall and 7-3 in the NSIC.

The SCSU men were led by Gage Davis with 23 points and Brindley Theisen chipped in 16 points. The Huskies are 7-3 in the NSIC and 12-4 overall.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams will play at Concordia-St. Paul Friday and Minnesota State-Mankato Saturday. Hear all 4 games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.