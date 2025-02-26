Sartell Mayor Expecting Progress on Mill Site This Summer

The former paper mill site in Sartell is a large piece of property the city is looking to have developed. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says IEG Commercial is the company that holds the contract to market the land to developers on behalf of the city. He explains they are partnering with ISG and Thrive and the group plans to kick off marketing of the property in June of this year. Fitzthum indicates the group will market the property both nationally and regionally. He says the plan is to bring developers together to purchase the land from the city of Sartell.

Fitzthum is optimistic that the walking trails planned for the mill site can be completed this summer if the bids come in at or below what the city has budgeted for the work. He explains there will be some work down underneath the paths prior to the pavement being poured. Fitzthum says it will be nice to have paths on the east side of the river which would connect with the pedestrian bridge.

Sartell applied for funding to fix 4th Ave South by Niron Magnetics and install a roundabout at 4th Ave South and 2nd Street South. Fitzthum is optimistic the funding will happen and this would likely be a 2026 project. He indicates 2nd Street South is a county road so Stearns County is taking the lead on this project. Fitzthum says the city is responsible for the 4th Avenue South portion of the project.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Fitzthum, it is available below.