Sartell Launching New Wellness Series for Residents [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fizthum joined Lee Voss on WJON today. He says the summer months will be pretty quiet for road construction projects. He says County Road 1 and 19th Avenue will have full reconstruction done in 2022. He says Dahler Drive expansion is expected to get started this Fall.

Watab Park went through over $1-million in developments, which included a new splash pad, playground and tennis/basketball court. The splash pad will be ready to go this string. He says the fat tire bike course plans are continuing for Sauk River Regional Park. There will also be a shelter area and some paved trails.

He says Sartell is also launching a wellness series over the next few days. You can keep track of the series on the city's Facebook page.