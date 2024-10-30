Sartell Golf Course Changes in 2025; Sartell Road Work Plans

Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell has been under new ownership in 2024 but was operated by the existed operator through the 2024 season. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says that will be changing in 2025. He says the course is closed for the season and he expects the new owner will operate the course next year.

Fitzthum expects construction to be happening at Pine Ridge Golf Course which will include the removal of the existed club house. He says the club house isn't meeting code and will need to be torn down. Fitzthum expects a new club house and restaurant to be built in its place. He says at least one other building on the golf course site will also be removed. Fitzthum believes these changes will bring the property up to modern standards.

2025 will be a busy year for road projects in Sartell. Fitzthum indicates the west side reconstruct will take place. He says this area involves the oldest roads and infrastructure in Sartell. This is a $16 Million project that the city has been planning for about a decade. The project is expected to start in March or April of 2025, depending on weather, and will finish in the spring of 2026. This project will include more sidewalks and walking paths. Fitzthum believes the completion of this project will put Sartell is a good spot with roads. The area where the reconstruct will take place is largely residential. Detours will be posted.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fizthum, it is available below.