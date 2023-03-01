Sartell City Council Selects Next Police Chief

SARTELL (WJON News) – The city of Sartell has selected a new police chief.

During Wednesday’s special council meeting, the council approved Brandon Silgjord to lead the department. The other finalists was Brent Bukowski, who is currently with the Sauk Rapids police department.

Get our free mobile app

City officials say they had nine candidates, locally, statewide and out-of-state, who had applied for the position.

The council mentioned several times this was a rigorous process and they had two very strong candidates, whose skills align well with the current department.

Silgjord started his career in Law Enforcement in 2006 with the Pequot Lakes Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Since 2009 he has worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2021, he took command of 911 Communications and Emergency Management operations for the Sheriff's Office.

Silgjord is expected to start sometime in May pending contract negotiations, psychological exam and background check.

He replaces Jim Hughes who plans to retire at the end of this month after 32-years with the department.

READ RELATED ARTICLES