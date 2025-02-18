Sandra L. Ehresmann, 78, Albany

June 27, 1946 - February 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Sandra L. Ehresmann, age 78, of Albany. Reverend Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, all at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.

Sandy went to be with her Lord on February 15, 2025, lovingly surrounded by family, after a heroic 11 and a half-week effort to recover from the impacts of an unexpected and sudden brain aneurysm. Although heartbroken, Sandy’s family is thankful for the opportunity to have shared her last months with her, and particularly grateful for the beautiful and serene setting and amazing, compassionate care that was provided by Quiet Oaks Hospice House during her final weeks.

Sandy was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on June 27, 1946, the second child of Eldon and Anna (Kipka) Skeate. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1964. She attended St. Cloud State College where she met the love of her life, Duane Ehresmann. They were united in marriage on June 17, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Their 57 years of marriage were blessed with three children, John, Jill and Peter.

Sandy relished her roles as wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She was an extraordinary and meticulous homemaker, and was diligent and thoughtful about maintaining family traditions and celebrations. She put her heart and soul into everything she did and set high standards for herself and her family. Sandy would humbly say, “She Tried”, however we all strongly believe “She Succeeded”. She was incredibly conscientious at sending personal notes and cards to loved ones recognizing holidays and important dates and events, and was a conscientious objector when it came to mandatory seat belt laws! Sandy was also skilled at needlework, and created many lovely afghans, quilts, and home decorations with her artistic talents.

Sandy loved music in many forms, and participated in high school band and glee club, as well as church vocal and handbell choirs near their homes in Plymouth and the greater St. Cloud area. Sandy, along with Duane, also supported and encouraged their children’s and grandchildren’s musical development and other activities, dependably attending concerts, programs and plays. Sandy and Duane loved to dance together, especially to “old time music”. They also enjoyed learning ballroom dancing. Sandy was honored to be selected to represent Sauk Rapids as the first “Sauk Rapids Indian Days Princess” in 1965.

Sandy was unwavering in her faith, which included much reflection, prayer, and scholarly time with various Bible study groups over the years. Sandy and Duane traveled together and with family and friends all over the world. This included adventures to Germany, France, New Zealand, China, a pilgrimage to Bosnia, cruises in Alaska and to St. Petersburg, and many destinations across Europe and North America. They lived a truly blessed life, and Sandy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Anna Skeate; and parents-in-law, Hubert and Velma Ehresmann.

She is survived by her loving husband, Duane; children, John (Rachael), Jill (Chad) Burdette, Peter (Mary); five grandchildren; brothers; sisters; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.