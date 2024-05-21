Sandra Jean Root, 69, Long Prairie and formerly of Mountain Lake

March 20, 1955 - May 11, 2024

Grave side services will be 1PM Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Butterfield Cemetery in Butterfield for Sandra Root, 69 of Long Prairie and formerly of Mountain Lake who died Saturday, May 11, 2024 at CentraCare, Long Prairie Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate.

Sandra was born March 20, 1955 in Mountain Lake to Theodore & Luetta (Freitag) Falk. She married Joe Root on June 27, 1994 in Mountain Lake. Sandra worked as a CNA at the Good Samaritan Homes in Mountain Lake and Windom. She was a quiet and private person who loved animals, people, especially children. She adored her nieces and nephews as well as her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She enjoyed spending time gardening, embroidering, cross stitching and crafting. She had a great sense of humor and could always find a way to make people laugh.

She is survived by her husband Joe of Long Prairie; brother, Rick (Dian) Falk of Arvada, CO; cousins; nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sisters, Sharon Dick and Shirley Falk; aunts; uncles and cousins.