Sanders Edges Buttigieg, Klobuchar 3rd in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

In his win, the 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, beat back a strong challenger from the 38-year-old former Midwestern mayor -- two men representing different generations and wings of their party.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,"

Sanders declared.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished a strong third, giving her campaign an unexpected boost, while Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden finished way behind.