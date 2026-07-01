WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park company has launched a new AI tool to help make back-to-school shopping easier.

Impacks' new direct-to-consumer product called the Imapacks KitGenie lets any parent build a complete, customized school supply kit in minutes.

Parents upload their child's supply list, or snap a photo of it with their phone, and Impacks' proprietary AI image-analysis technology reads the exact items and quantities the teacher requested and automatically assembles a kit of name-brand supplies,k shipped free to the door. The process takes less than five minutes. Parents can remove anything they already have at home before checkout.

Impacks Impacks

Impacks kits are priced on par with big box retailers. The average Impacks kit runs about $66, compared with the $140 the average American family spends on school supplies each year.

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Since 2020, Impacks has delivered more than 50,000 kits to over 300 schools across more than 30 states, and has generated more than $300,000 in donations to classrooms.