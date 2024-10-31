Russell P. Goerger, 74, Avon

September 18, 1950 - October 28, 2024

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, for Russell P. Goerger, age 74, of Avon, who passed away with his wife, son and daughter by his side on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Larry Sell will officiate.

Entombment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Russ was born on September 18, 1950 to Ralph and Eileen (Sleevi) Goerger in St. Cloud.

He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1968. Russ married Debra Rachey in Long Prairie on August 19, 1972.

He was in the flooring business the majority of his working life. Owned and operated MN Flooring Solutions until his retirement in 2022.

Russ was an avid observer and lover of nature. Some of his best times were spent with his son at our cabin in the woods. Russ enjoyed deer hunting with him and his son-in-law and a close group of family & friends. Russ and his brother Wayne took almost weekly road trips to observe wildlife and seasonal changes. His most constant fishing partner was his wife. They belonged to the Mr. & Mrs. Fishing Club of Avon for many years. His daughter was the pride of his life and gave him one of his greatest joys; his Grandson. He took up Wood Carving in his later years and was a master of that craft. When people asked him how he created such lifelike animals, birds and fish, he always said that he could visualize them in a block of wood.

Russ will be dearly missed by not only his extended family but also by his many friends.

Russ is survived by his wife, Debra of Avon; children Dawn (Helge) Westanmo of St. Michael, Chad of St. Cloud, Grandson Logan Westanmo; Siblings Wayne Goerger (Debbie) of Royalton, Jeff Goerger (Genell) of St. Cloud, Susie Hornibrook of St. Augusta, Kathleen Lamphere (Wade) Beardsley, Tom Goerger (Karen) of Rockville; brother-in-law Paul (Venka) Rachey of Chelan, WA, sister-in-law Julie (Brian) Laverdiere of Green Valley, AZ, sister-in-law Amy (Mykel) Zimmerman of Long Prairie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Eileen, brother Ralph, Jr, sister, Mary Jane Howie, brother-in-law Bill Hornibrook; father-in-law Bob Rachey, mother-in-law Betty Rachey.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Coborn Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital. They not only showed compassion and care for Russ, but also for his family.