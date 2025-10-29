December 31, 1934 - October 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Rupert “Rup” C. Weyer, age 90, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Rup was born December 31, 1934 in Sartell to Lawrence and Eleanor (Heim) Weyer. He married Joan Massmann on August 19, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Rup’s goal was to hit 90, he made it and celebrated with his family. Rup started working at St. Regis Paper Mill at 19 years old and retired at age 59. He also had a hobby farm where he and Joan raised a beautiful garden together. Rup enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood cutting, playing cribbage, and 500 with family and friends.

Survivors include daughter, Janelle; son, Ron (Christine); grandchildren, Heidi (Brandon), Hali (Jarret), Tamara (Jordan), and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Olivia, Charlie, and June; brothers, Ray (Jean) and Steve (Rosie); sisters, Dotti (Dave), Nettie (Tom), Laverne, Linda, and Theresa (Jeff); and sister-in-law, Arlene.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan in 2022; brothers, Harvey, Andy, and Lawrence, Jr; and brother-in-law, Roger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities.