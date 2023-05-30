Roy A. Schleppenbach, 92, Cold Spring

June 24, 1930 - May 27, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN for Roy Schleppenbach, age 92, who went to be with the Lord May 27th. Lunch will follow, as will a burial with military honors in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 16th, in the church narthex.

Roy was born in Cold Spring, MN on June 24, 1930, to John and Catherine Schleppenbach. He worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company for 57 years. He enlisted in the Air Force in January of 1951. He was stationed at the Gary Air Force Base in San Marcos, TX as a helicopter mechanic. Roy also served in the Army Reserve for 10 years.

Roy married Mary Ann Wirtzfeld on August 20, 1953. Roy and Mary Ann lovingly raised 5 children in Cold Spring, MN.

Faith and family were a huge part of Roy’s life. He was a dedicated father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Kevin (Jeanne) of Apple Valley, MN; Dale (Lori) of St. Joseph, MN; Duane (Peggy) of Chadds Ford, PA; Gregg (Paula) of Jacobs Prairie, MN; and Carleen (Bob) of Anchorage, AK; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and sister, Cathy Manuel.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann and brother, John Schleppenbach.

Roy’s family would like to thank the Assumption Home, Cold Spring for their loving care and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful comfort care and compassion.

To see Roy’s life story with photos please visit this link: https://www.shutterfly.com/share-product/?shareid=32b57515-44ba-4fba-ad5e-64aa9bba9083&cid=SHARPRDWEBMPRLNK