Rox Outscore Moon Dogs 9-5

The St. Cloud Rox won their 2nd straight game 9-5 over the Mankato Moon Dogs Tuesday night in St. Cloud. The Rox scored 3 1st inning runs and never trailed from there.

Kyle Jackson went 2-4 with a run scored and 3 RBI, Jackson Hauge went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, Carson Keithley drove in 2 runs and Matt Goetzmann hit a solo home run for St. Cloud.

Alex Ramos threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed in relief to get the win for St. Cloud. Jake Burcham threw the final 2 innings with no runs allowed and 4 strikeouts to record the save.

The Rox are 17-11 and are now in 2nd place in the Great Plains West Division but remain 5 games back of first place Willmar.

The Rox will host La Crosse at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.