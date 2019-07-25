Rox Earn Come From Behind Win Over Larks

St. Cloud -- St. Cloud overcame a 10-5 deficit to beat the Bismarck Larks 14-12 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud scored 7 runs in the 7th inning.

Jordan Barth led the Rox at the plate going 4-5 with a home run, 4 runs scored and 1 RBI. Daniel Montgomery Jr. and Ben Carew each drove in 2 runs and Freddy Achecar had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

R.J. Martinez started the game on the mound for the Rox. He threw 5 innings with 6 hits and 6 runs allowed (4 earned) but doesn't figure in the final decision. Justin Wick threw just 2/3 of an inning to get the win and Blake Stelzer recorded the final 5 outs to get the save.

The Rox improve to 35-20 overall and 15-5 in the 2nd half. The Rox lead the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 2 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox host Bismarck again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.