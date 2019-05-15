Rox Add 4 to 2019 Roster Including Cold Spring Native

The St. Cloud Rox added 4 players to their 2019 roster. The four are include infielder Jordan Barth (Augustana University) and catchers Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest University), Brett Bonar (University of Nebraska-Omaha) and Jack Kelly (Northwestern University).

Barth is a Cold Spring native. He is leading Augustana hitting .436 with 8 home runs this season. Jack Kelly is a St. Michael, Minnesota native. He is hitting .271 for Northwestern with 10 runs scored and 9 RBIs.

The St. Cloud Rox being the 2019 season at Rochester May 28 and will host Bismarck June 1 for their home opener. Hear all the games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.