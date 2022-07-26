Rosina “Rosie” Ruprecht, 94, Cold Spring

November 6, 1927 - July 17, 2022

On July 17, 2022, Rosina “Rosie” M Ruprecht died peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 94.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St Boniface Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation at the St Boniface Narthex will start two hours prior. Inurnment will be in the Saint Anne’s Parish Cemetery in Kimball, MN.

Rosina was born on November 6, 1927, to Nicholas and Margaret (Boeckmann) Stommes in St Nicholas, MN. She married Donald “Don” Ruprecht on June 2, 1949, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St Cloud, MN. Thereafter, they farmed in Watkins, MN and raised eight children. While farming in Watkins, Rosina also worked at Franklin Manufacturing in St Cloud for several years--being one of the first females to do so. She was also highly active in the Christian Mothers Association for the Church of St Anthony. Rosina and Don retired from farming in 1982 and moved to a lake home near Kimball, MN when they became members of the Church of St. Anne. During this time, Rosina worked for Stearns County Human Services as a Homemaker. In this role she and the group of women she worked with were invaluable to clients, helping them stay in their homes as long as possible.

Rosina loved working with her clients, and it gave her a very strong sense of purpose. She retired and then they moved to Cold Spring, MN in 2003 where they became active in the St Boniface Catholic Church and the Cold Spring Senior Center.

Rosina loved dancing, playing cards, gardening, laughing, socializing, and watching detective shows and MN Vikings games on TV. She was a fabulous listener with a quick wit; loved by all who knew her.

Survivors include children, Alan, Susanne, Kevin (Nancy Hurrle), Charles (Brenda Johnson), Dennis (Kim Kriesel), Margaret Pearson, Sharon Rose, and Kimberly (Joshua) Hanan; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters Evie Otremba and Rita (Rich) Feddema and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Don; daughter in law Mary Pat (McGibbon) Ruprecht; son in law Robert Pearson; her parents; siblings Ralph, Al, Andrew, Clarence, Joe, Victor, Wilfred, Sr. Mary Alverna, Bill, Lorraine, Millie and Marie.

A special thank you to Rosina’s neighbors Corey and Fred Nathan for their friendship and care. Also, a big thank you to Sharon Rose and her partner John Keapproth for opening their home during the final weeks where Rosina could be cared for by her family.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St Boniface Church or a charity of choice.