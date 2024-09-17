Rosemary A. (Brang) Rothstein, 95, St. Cloud

May 21, 1929 - September 16, 2024

attachment-Rosemary Rothstein loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosemary A. (Brang) Rothstein, age 95, of St. Cloud. Rosemary passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2024 at Quiet Oaks with family by her side. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, the day of the funeral, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Church.

Rosemary was born on May 21, 1929 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to Peter and Rose (Imdieke) Brang. She married Sylvester Rothstein on September 2, 1953 in Meire Grove. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church all of her married life. St. Anthony’s Adult Choir and Funeral Choir, St. Anthony’s Christian Women and Catholic United Financial were a few of the groups and organizations that she belonged to. Rosemary’s faith was always very important to her.

Rosemary enjoyed quilting, embroidering, and playing cards as some of her past times. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Mary (Harvey) Schmitt, Steve, Karen (Glen) Gohl, Terese (Pat) Weber, Gerald (Lori),13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Alphonse and Joseph, and sisters, Sister (Alphonsetta) Marie Brang and Eleanor Proell.

A special thank you to St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Daniel Funeral Home. Memorials preferred to CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.