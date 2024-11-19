Rose Mary Binek, 97, Little Falls and formerly of Upsala

July 10, 1927 - November 15, 2024

Rose Mary Binek, age 97 of Little Falls (formerly of Upsala) passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. The mass of Christian burial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Upsala, MN. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the funeral mass.

Rose Mary was born July 10, 1927 in Krain Township to Henry and Anna (Busch) Ramler. She grew up on a farm north of Albany and attended country school and high school in Albany. Following graduation she was united in marriage to Ted Binek at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany on May 4, 1949. The couple made their home in Avon, MN where Ted farmed. In 1951 they moved to Mountain Lake, MN where they owned and operated a gas station. In 1954 they bought a farm north of Upsala where they lived for over 50 years. They moved into the town of Upsala in 2003. After Ted passed, Rose Mary moved to Bridgeway Estates in 2015 and later to Diamond Willow in 2022, both in Little Falls, MN.

Rose Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Christian Womens Group. She enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, bowling, quilting, doing crafts, and fishing. She mostly enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to tease them and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Rose Mary is survived by her son and daughters Gary (Mary) Binek of Brainerd, Judy Mrosla of West Fargo, Janice (Mike) Kiley of Sauk Rapids, Deb Zimmerman of Pace, FL and Kim Binek of Little Falls. She is also survived by her sister Dolores (Cel) Philippi, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted on February 20, 2008, sons Richard and Darwin, brothers Clarence, Ambrose, Roman and Melvin, sisters Bernice Senger and Mildred Mueller.

Thank you to the staff of Diamond Willow Assisted Living and Hospice for the excellent care, kindness, and friendship that Rose received.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.