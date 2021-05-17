Rose Marie Pearson, 96, Sartell

August 3, 1924 - May 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Rose Marie Pearson, 96 of Sartell who passed away on Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rose was born on August 3, 1924 in Cleveland, OH to Marko and Johanna (Ogrinc) Vrtar. She married Ren J. Pearson on August 27, 1949 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rose was a homemaker and she volunteered at Country Manor in Sartell for over 40 years as a seamstress. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell where she participated in St. Monica’s Christian Mothers and St. Catherine’s Mission Group. Rose was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the St. Augusta American Legion Auxiliary Post 621, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud and was in the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame. She loved to go dancing on Saturday nights, cooking, gardening and canning, traveling and was a great seamstress. Rose was always concerned about others and had a kind and caring spirit. In all that she did, to her, family was always the number one priority.

Survivors include her daughters, Joanne Sufka, Nadine (Tom) Piasecki and Renee (Chip) Dowsett; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ren in 2001; brothers, Jacob “Jack” and Marko Vrtar; and sisters, Josephine Vrtar, Johanna “Honey” Mendel and Mary Zupan.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and hospice staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids for the care, comfort and support they gave to Rose throughout her time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Sartell.