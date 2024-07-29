Rose M. Dohrmann, 81, Sauk Rapids

September 2, 1942 - July 26, 2024

Memorial services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Rose Mary (Lepinski) Dohrmann, age 81, who passed away on July 26th, 2024 at her home in Sauk Rapids following her long battle with lung cancer with her loving family surrounding her. Visitation will be from 10:00AM – 10:45AM at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Rose was born on September 2, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN to Charles and Mary Lepinski. She was the youngest of 10 children and the only one to be born in a hospital. After graduating from Sauk Rapids schools, she became a nurse (LPN). She married Donald Dohrmann on April 10th, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. They had 4 children, who Rose stayed at home to raise in the Popple Creek area near Foley. She enjoyed raising many animals with her family on their hobby farm. Rose had many hobbies including gardening, bingo, puzzles, crocheting, embroidery, and cooking/baking. She is known for her love of Elvis, tomato dumpling soup, being the first to send out a birthday card for a loved one, and her weekly visits with her beauticians. She is now home with her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and 7 siblings. Survivors include her siblings Carl Lepinski of Brooklyn Center and Annette Starr of Medford, Oregon. Survivors also include her children Sue (Ernie) Christen of Aitkin, Brenda (Jeff) Haus of Clear Lake, Barry (Erin) Dohrmann of Foley, and Brian (Rachelle) Dohrmann of Sauk Rapids as well as her 7 grandchildren (Charlie and Trevor, Alyssa and Tyler, Beth and Laura, Angel).

She will forever be remembered as a beloved sister, devoted wife, sweet mother, generous grandma, and loyal caregiver to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Croix Hospice (Sartell) or Coborn Healing Center (St. Cloud) in Rose’s name.