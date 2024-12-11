Rosalie “Sally” K. Wlaznak, 100, Sauk Rapids

August 31, 1924 - December 8, 2024

attachment-Rosalie Wlaznak loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rosalie “Sally” K. Wlaznak, age 100, who passed away on Sunday at her home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date in the spring in memory of Sally.

Sally was born August 31, 1924 in Richmond to Jacob & Mary (Strietz) Schlangen. She married Albert Wlaznak on November 13, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Sally was a riveter at Douglas Aircraft and Char Gail during war time and then worked as a nurse in labor and delivery at the St. Cloud Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 1989. She has lived in Sauk Rapids since 1950 where she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sally enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading, puzzles, bon fires, bird watching and gardening. She was quick witted, optimistic, beautiful, strong-willed and loving.

Survivors include her children, Susan Walter of Sauk Rapids, Ruth (Patrick) Boyle of Eagan, Jane Vise of St. Cloud, David (Myong) of Royalton, Mary Buckland of Sauk Rapids, James (Deborah) of Sauk Rapids, Carolyn Wlaznak (Todd Bender) of Burnsville, Monica (Michael) Charlebois of Pinehurst, NC, Laura Wlaznak of Minneapolis; siblings, Bernice Herman of Danville, IL, Mae Nielsen of St. Cloud, Louise Mayer of California and James Schlangen of Rice; grandchildren, LeeAnn, Meredith, Shannon, Kelsey, Ian, Aaron; great grandchildren, Samantha and Amaya.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; daughter, Teri Davis; brother, Donald; sisters, Faith Rosales, Mildred Pritchet, and Ruth Mcardle.