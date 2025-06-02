Ronda K. Arnold, 56, Paynesville

April 21, 1969 – May 25, 2025

Ronda Kay Arnold, 56, of Paynesville, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, June 7, at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a memorial at 11:00 am.

Born on April 21, 1969, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Kay (Andresen) and Ron Christiansen, Ronda was a woman who made every moment count. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, she began her career as a hospital medical technologist and later became a respected medical records analyst and consultant, always passionate about helping others.

Ronda married Mike Arnold in Paynesville, Minnesota, and together they built a life full of adventure and family. She was a devoted mother to Nathan, Heather, and Jake, and she beamed with pride when Jake and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed little Elizabeth into the world. Ronda adored her only grandchild, and Elizabeth especially brightened her final days.

Whether basking in the sun-drenched beauty of the Florida Keys during winter or enjoying peaceful summer nights at the family cabin on Lake Koronis, Ronda found joy in simple pleasures. She had a talent for turning everyday moments into cherished memories.

She is survived by her loving husband, children and granddaughter, her brother Brian Christiansen (Omaha, Nebraska) and his five daughters, and her stepbrothers Jeff and Jason Hasbrouck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Ron.

Ronda’s warmth, quick wit, and fierce love will echo through the lives she touched.