Ronald “Ron” R. Walz, 62, Sauk Rapids

December 1, 1956 - August 12, 2019

williamsA Celebration of Life will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ronald “Ron” R. Walz, age 62, who passed away Monday at his home. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Ron was born December 1, 1956 in St. Cloud to Eugene & Annabell (Gronau) Walz. He married Gail Muller on July 22, 1974 in Wichita Falls, KS and the couple made their home in Sauk Rapids. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator at the paper mill in Sartell for 35 years. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips up north to the camper. He was a true Minnesota outdoorsman, houndsman and family man. Ron was caring, funny, always up for a good laugh, a mentor and treated his friends like family.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Gail of Sauk Rapids; children, Tina (Tom) Valerius of St. Joseph, Sarah Walz (fiancé, Mike Gisler) of Rockville, Theresa “Fred” (Ron) Vossen of Cold Spring, and Mike (Michaela) Walz of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Deb (Mike) Stevens of Rice, Jean (David) Happke of Little Falls, and Danny Walz of Rice; nine grandchildren and one on the way. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.