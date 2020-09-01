Ronald N. Daiker, 80, St. Cloud

April 16, 1940 - August 30, 2020

A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Ronald N. Daiker, 80 of St. Cloud will be at 11:30 am on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Ron passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Rev Greg Lieser will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ron was born on April 16, 1940 in Perham, Minnesota to the late Norbert and Eleanor (Steinbach) Daiker. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958. He worked for DeZurik Manufacturing for twenty-six years and retired from Grede Foundry in 2002.

Ron married Jean Rau August 28, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minnesota. They just celebrated 55 years together. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching sports, playing cribbage and his lawn but most of all he enjoyed his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jean, two daughters; Amy (Mark) Childs of St. Cloud, Angela (Adam) Pelot of Zimmerman, two grandchildren; Brittany (Austin) Haugen, Easton Pelot, two sisters; Judy (Tom) Lang of Robbinsdale, Jean Sigler of Waite Park, one brother; Jim (Kathy) Daiker of St. Cloud.

Ron was preceded in death by one sister Betty Rau.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of the I.C.U at the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of our husband & father.