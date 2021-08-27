Ronald J. Schommer, 77, Sartell

August 15, 1944 - August 24, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ronald J. Schommer, age 77, who passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. There will also be a gathering of friends and relatives at a date that is yet to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and services for Ron will be livestreamed from the church website.

Ronald was born August 15, 1944 in Hastings to Edward and Margaret (Fuchs) Schommer. He married his beloved, Ruth Ann Zeug July 25, 1970 in Hastings and has settled in Sartell since 2008. Ronald was an active Air Force Serviceman for 24 years where he worked as an Air Transportation Supervisor. He was a 3rd and 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park. He enjoyed sports, especially the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, golfing, playing cards and cribbage.

Survivors include his spouse, Ruth Schommer of Sartell; son, Daniel (Kara) Schommer of St. Paul; sisters, Mildred Hovde of Mauston, WI, Rita Fasbender of Hastings, Joan Jacobson of Tulsa, OK; brothers, Bill (Marilyn) Schommer of Hastings, and Bob (Sandy) Schommer of Hastings. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Augustine, Margaret Ann Temmers and Lorraine Husting; and brothers, Bernard, Leonard, Raymond, and Mike Schommer.

Memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project.