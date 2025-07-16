June 22, 1951 – July 10, 2025

Memorial Services Celebrating the life of Ronald Orth, age 74, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Ron was born on June 22, 1951, in St. Cloud to Alfred (Fritz) and Dolores (VanHeel) Orth. He graduated from Tech High school in 1969. Ron worked for St. Cloud State University as a locksmith for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the casino, the gun range, spending time with family and the grandchildren. Ron had a very special relationship with his dogs Sasha & Bella.

Ron is survived by Brenda; his children, Mark (Lora) of St. Cloud and Cathy DeShaw of Milaca. Grandchildren; Taylor (Katie) DeShaw of Milaca, Ashley, Amnesty, Angel, and Steven of St. Cloud. Great grandchild arriving in January. Siblings; Randy (Debbie) Orth, Ronda (Mike) Brutger, and Robin O’Leary all of St. Cloud. Also, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and baby son Christopher. Son-in-Law Terry Deshaw and parents, Alfred (Fritz) and Dolores Orth.