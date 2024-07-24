Ron Graczyk, 80, Hillman

May 21, 1944 - July 22, 2024

Ron Graczyk, age 80 of Hillman, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024 at the Pierz Villa. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 PM, Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Private burial at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ronald John Graczyk was born May 21, 1944 in Morrill Township, Morrison County to Joseph and Delores (Bower) Graczyk. He married Gloria Kampa on January 18, 1965 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Ron worked for both Bastine and Guggenberger Construction and also farmed all of his life in the Morrill area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and side-by-side rides with his friends and family. Mostly, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren on their many camping trips.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, Hillman; and children: Tony, Hillman; Alan (Tammy), Hillman; Kim (Al), Hillman; Amy (Mike) Brown, St. Joseph, Becky (Todd) Monson, Pierz, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as his brothers, Randy, Puposky, MN., Mike (Karla) Howard Lake and sisters, MaryJo (Terry) Reich, Rice, Tammy (Kevin) Krotzer of Milaca and brother-in-law, James Urbanska of Royalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tim, and sister, Susie Urbanska, infant sister, Mary and a great granddaughter, Gillian Graczyk.