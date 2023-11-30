Rollover Crash Near Motley Injures Driver

MOTLEY (WJON News) - A rollover crash near Motley Wednesday resulted in minor injuries for the driver.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rollover crash on Dove Road, north of 340th Street, about six miles southeast of Motley in Scandia Township, shortly before 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 56-year-old Stephan Umbarger of St. Cloud was driving north on Dove Road and lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve. The roads were reported to be icy at the time of the crash. Umbarger’s vehicle left the road and rolled.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and released.

