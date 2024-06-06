Roland F. Benson, 91, Princeton

December 16, 1932 - June 3, 2024

Roland F. Benson, age 91 of Princeton, MN, passed away on June 3, 2024, at Elim Wellspring Nursing Home in Princeton. A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Roland Forrest was born to Louis and Frieda (Kopishke) Benson on December 16, 1932 in Morgan. He grew up and graduated from Morgan High School in 1950. He knew he wanted a career in either coaching or teaching and teaching prevailed. He earned his teacher’s education at Mankato State and St. Cloud State Teacher’ College. Roland was married in Princeton, joined the Army (stationed at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, GA), and started a family before returning to Princeton. He taught both fifth and sixth grade, along with the role of the principal in Zimmerman before taking a job in Princeton. He spent one year at South Elementary School before moving to the, then new, North Elementary School, taking a full-time position as principal. The students always came first, followed closely by teachers, parents, bus drivers and even the janitor. He felt that all of these people were important in the education of a child. While living at the Caley House, one of the things he looked forward to were the visits of the children of the staff.

Roland retired from the Princeton school district in 1993. Even in retirement, he kept working. He sold cemetery markers, and he was very good at it. He had the perfect way of assuring family that he would do the best he could for them. He even installed them until it became too physically challenging.

Roland enjoyed all sports, but baseball was his favorite. He rarely missed a Twins game. Having played a few years with the Princeton Tigers, and being the pitcher, he felt he had an advantage when watching the games. He had a sixth sense about where that ball was going to go the second it left the pitcher’s hand. He was a loyal fan even when it challenged him with so many new players.

Roland is survived by his sister, Lois (Merle) Jordening of Corning, IA; his daughter, Ranee (Dennis) Milliman; his son, Scott (Cindy) Benson; son-in-law, Dan Herbst; grandchildren, Erik (Rebecca) Akers, Brandy (Matt) Satzinger, Zach (Jenna) Benson, David Bergeron, Julie (Tim) Ogren, Michael (Emily) Herbst, and Sarah Herbst; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorie Benson-Herbst; and his grandson, Steve Bergeron.

Thank you to the nurses and staff at both Caley House and Elim Wellspring for the wonderful care and attention given to Roland.