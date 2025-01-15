Roger Theisen, 84, Paynesville

June 5, 1940 - January 12, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Roger Peter Theisen, age 84, of Paynesville.

Roger passed away peacefully on January 12, 2025, at the Paynesville Care Center. Reverend Ric Koehn will officiate. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Roger was born June 5, 1940, in Richmond, MN to Henry and Anna (Lehnen) Theisen. After attending high school in Cold Spring, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 to 1962. He married Kay Albrecht in 1964, and they later divorced. He worked for the Minnesota Highway Department for 28 years, mostly out of the Paynesville hub and retired in 1995. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening and had a special bond with his twin brother Roman. He later found happiness with his beloved companion Doris Nehring, who preceded him in death.

Also preceding Roger in death were his parents, siblings Robert (Bernice), Stella Vogt and Alice (Archie) Phillips.

Roger is survived by his daughter Kim Sage of Prior Lake, granddaughters Samantha and Delaney, sister Mary Jopp of Buffalo, brothers Donald (Mary Jane) of Cold Spring and brother Roman of Cold Spring, as well many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the staff of Paynesville Care Center and Hospice for the care he received.