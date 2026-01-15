June 29, 1944 - January 12, 2026

Roger D. Schultz, age 81, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at his home at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud. A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Roger was born on June 29, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa, to David and Rosemary (Buckland) Schultz.

Roger married Susie Vogt in 1966. He later married Carol Klatt on March 24, 1973, and they were married for nearly 50 years.

Roger worked as a truck driver for Terminal Transport, a career he took pride in. He enjoyed fishing, collecting model semi trucks, reading, visiting car and truck shows, and going out to eat. He also enjoyed time spent with family.

Roger is survived by his children: Randy Granholm; Roger (Kristy) Schultz; Paula (Roger) Motl; Wayne (Jean) Klatt; Lisa (Jeff) Briones; and Amy (Ben) Larson. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jessica Nance (Travis), Aaron Schultz, Brandon Woehler (Sam), Seth Woehler (Becky), Ori Schultz (Sol), Sophia Housey-Irvine (Tyler), Mitchel Osterholm, Max Osterholm, Amber Jacobson (Sean), Brandon Jensen (Aayudhi), Aviana Larson, and Breck Larson. Roger is further survived by his brother, Dave (Ann) Schultz; his sister, Kathy (Ron) Christensen; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Rosemary Schultz; his wives, Susie and Carol; his brothers Ron, Danny, and Jerry; his granddaughter Alexxis Larson; and his great-grandchild Elliott Jacobson.