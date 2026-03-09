December 17, 1947 - March 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Thomas Leo Toner, age 78 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on March 5, 2026. He was born on December 17, 1947, to Leo and Gladys (Roehl) Fasbender in Appleton. Thomas graduated from St. Cloud State University. His career started with Western Electric and included stops at IBM and AT&T. He married Jeannine Cunningham in 1991 and lived in Brooklyn Park while creating precious memories at their beloved cabin in Zimmerman. Tom could fix anything and loved tinkering with antique clocks and being part of the Princeton Flying Tigers R/C Plane Club.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine; parents, Leo and Gladys; and brother, James. He is survived by his son, Troy (Caroline) Cunningham; granddaughters, Haley and Madison Cunningham, and sister, Shirley Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Ridgewood Bay Bar & Grill in Zimmerman. A private burial to be held at a later date in Appleton, MN. Blessed be his memory.