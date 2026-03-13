January 3, 1938 - March 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Tuesday March 17, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for James Harrington, age 88 of Long Prairie who passed away on Tuesday at the Long Prairie Care Center. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Grey Eagle. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

James “Jim” was born on January 3, 1938 in Long Prairie, the son of Arden and Edna (Schroeder) Harrington. He attended school and graduated from Long Prairie High School. Shortly after he joined the US National Guard, in which he served 7 years out of Camp Ripley, Little Falls. He married Alice Getz on June 5, 1971 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Swanville. He was eager to have her join him on his farm in Long Prairie Township.

As a lifetime proud dairy farmer, Jim valued hard work. He also valued his time with his wife and children. Going on family trips and chasing cows created many fond memories. He finally sold the last of his cattle in 2012. His retirement enabled him and Alice to travel more and to spend two winters near Bull Head City, AZ. Sadly, Alice passed away in 2014. Jim liked his cowboy movies, game shows and watching sports. What he really relished though were family times. His favorite time was hunting season. It was time everyone gathered together and let loose a little more than usual. Getting his daughters, their husbands and all 5 grandchildren together made him smile. As the grandkids got a little older and a little easier to handle he enjoyed taking them to the Pillager bridge for some fishing. One of his last outings and most memorable with the grandkids was a trip to the casino. He truly loved spending his time with all of them. Jim put more miles on a car than seemed imaginable just getting in and driving to see the countryside, stopping at farmstands to pick up whatever they were selling and then getting a hamburger on the way home. Of course the casinos were a favorite of his and he made plenty of trips to those as well. Jim was humble, patient and calm but could also be a little stubborn. His dry sense of humor will be missed by many.

Jim is survived by daughters, Jennifer (David) Becker, Long Prairie, and Jessica (Jeff) Corle, Farwell; siblings, Dianne Barrows of Glendale, CA and Arlys Dean of Reno, NV; five grandchildren, Madison and Alexis Becker and Riley, Owen and Hudson Corle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; siblings Marlene Fellbaum and Jeanette Lloyd; brothers-in-law, Duane Fellbaum, Jack Lloyd, Joe Barrows and Darrel Dean.