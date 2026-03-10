July 21, 1955 - March 7, 2026

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN, for Terry Anderson, age 70 of Princeton, who died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Clough Cemetery in Spencer Brook Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Terry was born on July 21, 1955, in Breckenridge to Andrew Wilbert and Evelyn Lorraine Virginia (Telin) Anderson. He grew up in New York Mills and moved around out west for a few years. Terry married Karen Herman on November 13, 1982, in Lake Havasu City, AZ and they have lived in the Princeton area since their marriage. He worked in construction, building chain link fences, and most recently as a painter. Terry is a member of Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton. He liked to spend time bowling and playing softball. Terry was involved in the Boy Scouts with his sons. He was a very hard worker and was always keeping active.

Terry is survived by his wife, Karen of Princeton; son, Darren (Rose) and grandson, Nino of Lino Lakes; son, Scott (Rebecca) of Ramsey; son, Dustin of Monticello; siblings, Caroline (Larry) Hamdorf of Aitkin, Darlene (Bob) Daly of Groton, SD, Jerry Anderson of New York Mills, Nora Wegscheid of Cambridge, Cinda (Kevin) Richards of Wadena, and Sherwin Anderson of Milaca; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.