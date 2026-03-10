July 13, 1945 - March 6, 2026

Jerry was born on July 13, 1945 in St. Cloud to Leslie and Esther (Hartmann) Schumann. As the only boy among 6 sisters he could do no wrong and was his father’s right hand man on the family farm. Growing up on the farm was something he was proud to share, especially by showing cattle at fairs. After graduating from Sauk Rapids Rice High School in 1963, he attended Westmar University in Le Mars, Iowa. After 3 years there, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country for 4 years. During his time in the Air Force, he fell in love with Carol Bemboom of Sauk Rapids, MN. They were married on September 7, 1968 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Holland in the Netherlands where they lived for 2 years and where they welcomed their first child, Wendy.

Following his time in the military, Jerry and Carol moved back to the Rice area to run the family farm. There, they welcomed their next 5 children: Rob, Matt, Dan, David, and Jen. Jerry loved spending time on the farm with his children, teaching them all the lessons that the cattle and fields had to offer. Jerry was a constant provider for his family, and drove a school bus for Sauk Rapids Rice and also worked as a contract carrier for the United States Postal Service. He always enjoyed his morning drives and his coffee.

Jerry was a farmer, a faithful Christian, and a family man at heart. He was a lifelong member of the American Angus Association, Farm Bureau and National Beef Board of Select Sires and an active member of Graham United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working with the youth at church and on the farm. Jerry appreciated road trips with his family, and some of his favorite spots included Estes Park, San Diego, and Holland. Most of his favorite memories with his children and grandchildren revolve around couch visits, Carbles games, and sporting events.

Jerry is survived by Carol, his wife of 57 years; children, Wendy (Todd) Roben of Sartell, Rob (Kris Lawrence) Schumann of Sartell, Matt (Angela) Schumann of Rice, Dan (Trisha) Schumann of Sartell, David (Tracy Scapanski) Schumann of Rice, and Jennifer Hoggarth of Bismark, ND; his 15 grandchildren AJ (Elisabeth) Alexander, Alex (Sidney) Martins, Kayleen Martins, Tessa Schumann, Jordan Schumann, Terra Schumann, Gabi Schumann, Jalen Schumann, Kaiya Schumann, Deven Schumann, Halle Hoggarth, Kolten Hoggarth, Xavier Schumann, Quinn Schumann, and Raya Schumann; his sisters, Betty Meinert of Rice, Janice (Gary) Vannurden of Rice, Ardis Husfeldt of Arlington, MN, Beverly Hemmesch of Rice, and Phyllis “Susie” (Kelly) Allman of Louisville, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Esther; sister, Marjorie “Margie” (Schumann) Medina; granddaughter, Wren Phoenix Schumann; and his brothers-in-law, Harvey Meinert, Warren Medina, Dale Husfeldt, and Don Hemmesch.

Visitation will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Friday, March 20th from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice on Saturday, March 21st at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at 10 AM. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service at the church.