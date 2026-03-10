March 6, 1939 - March 9, 2026

Darrell Nystrom passed peacefully at home on March 9, 2026, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He had just celebrated his birthday on March 6th. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wichmann will officiate, and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10-Noon Thursday, preceding the mass, at the church.

Darrell was born on March 6, 1939, to Eddy and Lucille (Buerke) Nystrom in St Cloud, MN. After completing high school, he attended both Valley City State Teacher’s College and St. Cloud State University. He married Sharon Gross on June 2, 1962, at St Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Shortly after, the couple moved to Fridley, MN. Darrell began what became a 35-year career with the Metropolitan Transit Commission as a Bus Driver. Upon Darrell’s retirement (in which Sharon retired at the same time) he and Sharon sold their home of 35 years and returned to where they always felt was home, St. Cloud, where they have resided for the last 25 years.

Darrell loved to hunt and fish, but retirement gave him much more time to do what he really enjoyed, which was to golf. He joined the men’s leagues at both Green Haven and Bunker Hills Golf Courses. More than anything, however, he loved to spend time with his family. There were numerous vacations traveling across the US with his family, two weeks each summer, visiting 48 of the 50 states, creating many fond memories. Staying active in the lives of his kids, grandkids and great grandkid’s lives was a priority. Darrell particularly lived by the belief that, “No man stands so tall as when he kneels to help a child.”

Darrell is survived by his wife of 64 years Sharon; his children, Daron (Emily Windle) Nystrom of Maple Lake, Dana (Melissa) Nystrom of Burlington, IA and Sharrell Nystrom of Blaine, MN; Grandchildren Kory (Lauryn) Nystrom, Payton (Drew) Grimmer, Haley (Caden) Anderson, Avry Nystrom and Adam Gabbard; great-grandchildren, Reverie and Leslie Nystrom.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Eddy Nystrom; his sister-in-law Sally Nystrom; his sister, Judith Wichern; and great-grandchild Nora Jane Nystrom.