January 20, 1949 - March 24, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Stephen “Steve” Olson, 77, passed away in his wife’s loving arms on March 24, 2026 at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

Services will be from 4-8 PM Thursday April 2nd, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and private inurnment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Steve was born in St. Cloud on January 20, 1949, the only child of Edward and Bernice (Podawiltz) Olson. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and St. Cloud State University. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 – 1970. Steve served his country in the Vietnam War for fifteen months, working as an Air Traffic Controller.

Steve married Janet White in 1979 and had two amazing children, they later divorced. In 1997 Steve met Lynn (Popp) Olson while running at Midtown Fitness Center, they were united in marriage on October 6, 2001.

Steve worked in various capacities thought his life; he taught Physical Education at the St. Cloud Area Learning Center, served as the Community Program Director of the YMCA, was a salesman for the Tenvoorde Ford Dealership and ultimately retired after working as an Account Executive for 15 years with Horace Mann Insurance.

Steve had an outgoing, gregarious personality, with a sincere “gift of gab”, a great listening ear, and an uncanny ability to remember and tell jokes. These traits served him well both personally and professionally, as well as later in life as a volunteer at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Steve enjoyed shooting pool (playing many years on league), snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, traveling and was an avid golfer. He chalked it up to luck but had the thrill of three “hole in one” shots thought his golfing years.

Steve was also a very proud Dad and Grandpa, enjoying frequent Sunday brunches and visits with his kids and grandkids.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Brianna. Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, son Jacob (Sara) of Sartell, daughter Stephanie (Omar) of Fairbanks, AK and grandchildren Ava, Leif and Noaa.