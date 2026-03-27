February 6, 1956 - March 26, 2026

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Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud for Dennis R. Grosz, age 70, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Doug Fern and Pastor Josh Johnson will officiate and burial will be presided by Pastor Fred Gums at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Moorhead. Visitation will be one hour prior, at 9:00 a.m., to the service at church, where Dennis’ favorite treats, donuts and coffee, will be served. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dennis was born on February 6, 1956 in Fargo, North Dakota to Richard and Rosella Grosz. He was the eldest of three children. He graduated from Moorhead High School and later attended Moorhead State University.

Dennis met his wife, Danelle at Calvary Baptist Church in Fargo, North Dakota where he faithfully served as an usher. The couple were united in marriage at the same church on September 8, 1990.

Dennis dedicated 30 years of his professional life to Big Rock Sports, where he served as a merchandise manager. During his tenure, he was respected for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. Following their marriage, Dennis and Danelle moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sauk Rapids and then to Sartell, Minnesota where they raised their three children.

Dennis was an active and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in St. Cloud, where he also served as an usher. He was well known within the congregation for his kindness, sincerity, and welcoming spirit, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. Dennis found his greatest joy in his family. He was deeply devoted to his children and grandchildren, often placing their needs above his own.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Danelle Grosz of Sartell, Minnesota; his children, Curtis (Becca) Grosz of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, Caleb (Missy) Grosz of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Callie (Kody Sanders) Grosz of Moorhead, Minnesota; his siblings, Mike (Michele) Grosz of Moorhead, Minnesota and Nancy (Carl) Palmer of Moorhead, Minnesota; as well as his four cherished grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rosella Grosz.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate and exceptional care provided during Dennis’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Calvary Community Church.