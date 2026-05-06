March 26, 1950 - April 30, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Michael David Stommes on April 30, 2026.

He was born March 26, 1950 to Wilfred and Lois Stommes in St Cloud Minnesota. Michael attended Lakeville High School and Joined the United States Army on April 22, 1969 and serving during the Vietnam War as a door gunner. Michael received an honorable discharge and early release on July 19 1971 for serving 2 tours. He earned 5 commendation medals during his service. Michael returned to Lakeville where he begins his career as a pipe line welder. Michael was an avid hunter, fisherman, photographer and had a love for gardening. He loved life and people.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by two sisters Pauline and Margie and 2 brothers Patrick and Danny. He is survived by His sister Kathryn and Brothers Robert, Terry (Missie), Greg (Brenda) and David.