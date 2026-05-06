August 27, 1931 - April 30, 2026

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Marjorie J. Cornelius, 94 of Rice, MN, passed away April 30th, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be no services at this time.

Marjorie “Marge” was born on August 27, 1931, the daughter of Milton and Winifred (Williamson) Warren in South Haven, Michigan where she was raised and educated, graduating in 1949. She married Robert “Bob” Hamlin on June 26th, 1949. Together they had two children, Karen and Amy. Following Bob’s work, she and her family moved several times living in Illinois, Virginia and Wisconsin, before settling in West Bend, Wisconsin. Marge worked as a legal secretary and she was an avid reader. More than anything though, she focused on her family and always looked forward to family vacations. Sadly, Bob passed away in 1982.

Marge married John Cornelius on September 25th, 1987. John’s work brought the couple to Rice, Minnesota. She and John enjoyed outdoor activities, such as fishing and driving through the woods in their side by side with their beloved pet, Maggie and vacationing up north for the summer at their trailer in Bena, Minnesota. She loved staying active in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Schlenvogt and Amy Moericke of Rice, MN; step-son, Steve Cornelius of WI: grandchildren, Nicole Schlenvogt of St. Cloud, MN, Andrew (Amy) and Chad Moericke both of Hartford, WI; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Hamlin and John Cornelius; brother and sister-in-law, Clifford (Irene) Williamson; and sister and brother-in-law, Madalyn (Burt) Sherman.