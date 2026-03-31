February 18, 1971 - March 29, 2026

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Celebration of life will be 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday April 6 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bradford “Brad” L. Springer, 55, who passed away at his home on March 29, 2026.

Brad was born February 18, 1971 in St. Cloud to Edward and Yvonne (Schmitt) Springer. He married Erica Krehbiel on July 24, 1993 at St. Anna Immaculate Conception. Brad was a hardworking electrician for 35 years and co-owned Avon Electric with his brother E.J. In his spare time, Brad enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cabin on Two Rivers Lake. From July 4th fireworks to pulling kids on a tube behind the boat, he was a welcoming host who loved a party and long chats by the bonfire. He also enjoyed flying to his happy place, Deadwood, SD with his brother Jesse, family vacations across the US and no family trip was complete without Johnny Cash and Poison. His most cherished moments were with his wife, children and grandchildren and his proudest title was Poppy and Baba.

Brad is survived by his wife Erica of Avon; children, Paige Springer of Sartell, Madison (Alex) Stonefelt of Pennsylvania, Brandon Springer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Sylvia and Aurora; mother, Yvonne Schmitt of Avon; siblings, Edward Springer Jr. (Karen) of Avon, Jennifer (Paul) Schoenberg of St. Cloud, Jesse (Lisa) Springer of Avon; mother-in-law, Marilyn Krehbiel of Sartell.

He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, John Krehbiel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.