September 4, 1946 - March 22, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Andrea Lee Hollister, age 79, of Zimmerman, MN, passed away March 22, 2026, at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina. A private burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman with a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zimmerman American Legion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Andrea was born to Kenneth and Martha (Kowalik) Olson on September 4, 1946, in Superior, WI. She graduated from Superior East High School in 1964. Andrea married Crandall Hollister on June 20, 1997. She worked as a LPN at Superior Memorial Hospital in Superior, Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth, MN, and Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Andrea’s family and friends meant the world to her. She loved to volunteer, socialize, and play cards. She had a close circle of friends and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Andrea is survived by her sons, Anthony Nikula of Minnetonka, MN and Randy (Karin) Nikula of Maplewood, MN; grandchildren, Joel and Holly; siblings, Dianne (Richard) Caffrey and Janet Lebard of Superior and Kenneth (Susan) Olson of Madison, WI; Crandall’s children, Lisa (Gregg) Senger, Julie (Ray) LaRoque, Amy (Greg) Lavallee, and Chad (Erin) Hollister; several of Crandall’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her nieces and their families; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Keith Lebard; nephew, Richard Caffrey; and her husband.